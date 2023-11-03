Training for minority students organized

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Under the second phase of “Capacity Building and Employability Skills Training Program” organized by the Department of Minority Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a six-day training for minority students has been successfully completed in Peshawar.

The six-day training camp involved young men and women from the Christian community, Hinduism, Sikhism and other minorities. Arrangements for the training camp were made at University of Peshawar.

Dr Shahid Jan Kakakhel (Coordinator Management Sciences Department Islamia College University), Dr Fayyaz Ali Shah Professor Islamia College University, Dr Sonia Sethi Professor Islamia College University, Prof Dr Naveed Director Qurtaba University Peshawar, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Peshawar Saddam Hussain, Dr Muhammad Riaz Professor Comsats University Attock Campus, Prof Dr Shuja Ahmed Chairman Department of Philosophy Peshawar University, Prof Dr Wasif Jamal Professor IM Sciences Peshawar attended the training camp and gave information to the students on various training topics.

Under the programme, training is being imparted on communication skills, leadership skills, entrepreneurship, CV making training, training for interviews, career counseling and preparation for competitive exams.

Planning Officer of Minority Affairs Department Sahibzada Haider Jan and Monitoring Officer Mian Asjad paid special visits to the camp to review the arrangements.

The training programme provided skills to the youth of the minority community to initiate professional life, principles of employment, effective communication procedures and enhance their personality and present them in a better way.

The training on skills in specific matters is being imparted under the second phase of the provincial government’s “Capacity Building and Employability Skills Training Program”.

Describing the training programme as useful, the youth said that such projects provide an opportunity to the youth of the minority community to showcase their skills. There has been a lack of this training for the minority community. This effort will surely bring about a change. A cake cutting ceremony was organized on “Iqbal Day” at training camp.

At the end of the training camp, the participants were given certificates and the guests were given commemorative shields.