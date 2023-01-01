Trump says world’s ‘biggest problem’ is ‘nuclear warming’

WASHINGTON (AA) : Former US President Donald Trump says “nuclear warming” is the greatest problem facing the world, surpassing even the issue of global warming.

“Nobody talks about nuclear…the biggest problem we have in the whole world. It’s not global warming, it’s nuclear warming,” Trump told Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Tuesday night.

“And all it takes is one madman…and it’s only a matter of seconds. You don’t have to wait 200 to 300 years for it to happen,” he said.

Trump also expressed concern about Russia’s nuclear weapons capability and its impact on Ukraine. He argued that while many people talked about Ukraine’s situation, Russia is “sitting back.”

“First of all, Ukraine is being obliterated, but let’s not even talk nuclear. Let’s say it wasn’t. Let’s say they were doing better than anticipated. If he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) decided to use his second form of destruction, which is nuclear, that’s the end of that,” he added.

2024 presidential race

Trump was also asked if he would withdraw from the 2024 presidential race if he is convicted of any charges, including those related to an ongoing case involving hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

He responded by saying he would not drop out under any circumstances.

“I’d never drop out. That’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it,” he added.

He also claimed that police officers and courthouse employees were moved to tears upon seeing him appear for his arraignment in Manhattan.

“People were crying, people that worked there, professionally work there, that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody,” he said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump last week with 34 counts related to his alleged involvement in a scheme to pay “hush money” to Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.