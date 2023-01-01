Turkey arrests 90 people on suspicion of being PKK members

ANKARA (TASS) : Turkey’s security forces have detained 90 people on suspicion of involvement in the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which is recognized as a terrorist organization in the country.

According to TRT Haber TV, anti-terror operations were carried out in 18 Turkish provinces.

The operations are being carried out after the terrorist attack near the Turkish Interior Ministry building in Ankara, which was claimed by the PKK. On October 1, two terrorists drove up to the gates of the building and one of them detonated explosives at the guard post.

There was an exchange of fire that resulted in the neutralization of the second terrorist. Two police officers were lightly wounded. The Interior Ministry established that one of the attackers was a member of the PKK.