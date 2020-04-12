Two civilians injured in Indian shelling: ISPR

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major-General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday said two civilians sustained injuries after Indian troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations late last night along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary.

The incident took place in Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors where the Indian troops deliberately targeted the civilian population in the area, the DG ISPR said.

“Due to indiscriminate fire of mortars in Chirikot Sector along the LoC, 35-year-old innocent civilian, resident of Serian village got injured, while in Shakargarh Sector along the WB, 57-year-old citizen of Nangal village sustained serious injuries,” he said.

“Both injured have been evacuated and being provided with medical care,” the military spokesperson added.

On Saturday, six Pakistanis were wounded during shelling by Indian army in Sharda, Dhudnial and Shahkot Sectors along the LoC.

“Due to Indian Army’s indiscriminate fire of heavy weapons at Bessan Wali and Chhari villages, four innocent civilians, including a 15-year-old girl, sustained serious injuries,” ISPR said.

“Two more civilians, including an 18-year-old girl, also sustained serious injuries in another incident and were evacuated to nearby health facilities for necessary medical care,” DG Iftikhar had said.

“Pakistan Army troops responded effectively with matching calibre, and targeted those Indian Army posts which initiated fire,” he added.

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter

On Thursday the Pakistan Army shot down an Indian quadcopter that violated the Pakistani airspace in Sankh Sector along the LoC.

“In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance,” the military’s media wing had said in a statement.

“This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down Indian quadcopter. Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are a clear violation of established norms,” it added.