Two martyred by Afghan forces’s fire at Chaman Border

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Two innocent Pakistani citizens on Wednesday embraced martyrdom after an Afghan sentry employed at the Friend Ship Gate of Chaman Border Crossing along the Pakistan-Afghanistan Border in Balochistan Province opened unprovoked and indiscriminate firing at pedestrians moving from Pakistan to Afghanistan.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the incident occurred at the outbound gate, at 1600 hours, located on the zero line. The two innocents who embraced martyrdom included a 12-year-old child, while another child was injured.

The Pakistan Army troops exercised extreme restraint and avoided any exchange of fire in the presence of innocent passengers to avoid collateral damage. However, the dead bodies of the deceased were shifted to DHQ Hospital Chaman, and the injured child, who was immediately evacuated by security forces, was under treatment.

The Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason for such irresponsible and reckless acts, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities, it added. “IAG (Interim Afghan Government) is also expected to exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Pakistan remains committed to contributing towards peace, prosperity, and development through positive and constructive bilateral relations, however, such unpleasant occurrences have the potential to harm the sincere intent and purpose,” the ISPR said.

The development comes a day after Pakistan told hundreds of thousands of Afghans living illegally in Pakistan to leave voluntarily until November 1 or face deportation. The order came as Pakistan grapples with a rise in attacks the government blames on militants operating from Afghanistan. Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said 1.7 million Afghans were in Pakistan illegally.

Kabul reacts over expulsion of Afghan nationals from Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s decision to expel undocumented Afghan nationals was unacceptable” and urged authorities to revisit the policy.The statement was expressed by Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on social media platform X (erstwhile Twitter) in both Urdu and English on Wednesday, Mujahid said the treatment of Afghan refugees in Pakistan was unacceptable and authorities should revise their policy in this regard.

He said Afghan refugees were not involved in Pakistan’s security problems and as long as they leave Pakistan voluntarily, Pakistan should tolerate them.The Pakistani Foreign Office has yet to issue a statement on this matter.

In addition to the Afghan spokesperson’s criticism, the policy announcement has triggered concerns from several quarters. In a post on X on Wednesday, former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar said the government was once again playing football with refugees and manipulating for some other objectives.