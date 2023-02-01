Two pilots killed as Indian air force plane crashes

Monitoring Desk

HYDERABAD: Two pilots of the Indian Air Force were killed when their trainer aircraft met with an accident near Hyderabad city on Monday morning, reported Indian media.

The IAF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident which occurred in Toopran Mandal of the Medak district in Telangana, according to the local police.

“The crash happened around 8.40 am. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. The Air Force team, which is at the site, is investigating the accident on its own and is not sharing any information with the local police,” Yadagiri Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Toopran, told South First.

“As soon as they lodge a formal complaint, we will start our investigation,” he added.

According to reports, one of the pilots was an instructor while the other one was a cadet.

“One Pilatus PC 7 Mk Il trainer aircraft met with an accident today morning during a routine training sortie from the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad,” an IAF official said.

“It is with deep regret that lAF confirms that both the pilots on board have sustained fatal injuries,” he said.

The aircraft took off from the Air Force Academy (AFA) at Dundigal near Hyderabad, a senior police official told PTI. The AFA authorities reached the spot, the officer said.