Two terrorists killed in FC Balochistan raids

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that as many as two terrorists were killed in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) at suspected hideouts of terrorists conducted by FC in Balochistan.

According to ISPR statement, FC conducted raids in Kalat, Kharan and Maiwand areas of Balochistan under the Operation Radd-ul-Fassad.

Large quantity of arms and ammunition including sub-machine-guns, improvised explosive devices, grenades, mines, RPG-7 rockets and communication equipment were also recovered during the operations, the military’s media wing said in its statement.