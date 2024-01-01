UAE: 7 countries residents can visit without entry permit, get visa-on-arrival

Supreeta Balasubramanian

Are you thinking of booking a trip to another country for your next holiday, but don’t want to go through the hassle of applying for a visa?

Many destinations have eased travel restrictions for UAE residents, allowing them to explore hidden gems around the world. These include providing visa-on-arrival, or waiving the requirement for an entry permit altogether.

Here are ten countries to which residents of the Emirates, regardless of the passport they hold, can travel to without a visa, or by getting a visa-on-arrival:

Georgia

This beautiful country, situated at the intersection of Europe and Asia, is a popular destination for travelers from the UAE, with mountains, Black Sea beaches, and historic towns to explore. Tbilisi, the capital, is a mere three-and-a-half-hour flight away, and makes for a relatively more cost-effective holiday destination than other cities in the region as well.

UAE residents do not need a visa to enter the country, and can stay for 90 days without an entry permit.

Uzbekistan

The Central Asian country gives UAE residents visa-on-arrival and allows stay for up to 30 days without a visa.

Popular cities in Uzbekistan include the capital Tashkent, which has the famous Tashkent Tower and historic museums, as well as Samarkand, which is located on the historic Silk Route and is home to beautiful mosques and mausoleums.

Maldives

Fancy a beach holiday? Maldives is a world-famous tourist destination that gives a 30-day visa-on-arrival for travelers from all countries.

Apart from serene beaches and blue waters, the country is also famous for its mosques, fish markets, and coral reefs.

Azerbaijan

The country, another one in the Caucasus region, is famous for its capital Baku’s medieval walled Inner City.

UAE residents can get a visa-on-arrival, which is valid for one month from the date of issuance. However, if you are planning to stay for more than 15 days, you must obtain a registration at the State Migration Service. According to the government website, your hotel in the country can help you do this.

Kenya

In 2023, Kenya announced that visitors from across the world would no longer require a visa from January 2024.

The tourism industry plays a vital role in the African country’s economy, offering beach holidays along its Indian Ocean coastline and wildlife safaris inland.

Seychelles

The archipelago nation in the Indian Ocean is a visa-free one for most nationalities. Travellers are simply issued an entry permit on arrival in the country, provided they can show valid travel documents and a return or onward ticket.

It is famous for its pristine beaches, coral reefs, and wildlife – including giant tortoises.

Nepal

This country, nestled in the Himalayas, offers visa-on-arrival for UAE residents. Besides being the home of the tallest mountain in the world, Mount Everest, the nation houses many beautiful Buddhist and Hindu temples. It is also well-known for tranquil getaways, delicious street food, and hospitality.

Courtesy: khaleejtimes