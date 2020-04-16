UAE announces to extend visas of Pakistani nationals

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced to extend visas of Pakistani nationals.

According to sources, the decision was made during a video link conference between the Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, UAE’s Minister for Human Resources & Emiratisation (MoHRE) Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli.

During the conference, the Emirati minister assured to provide opportunities for virtual employment to Pakistanis on a priority basis.

They also decided that the Pakistani nationals who were recently dismissed from their jobs would be provided salaries in full.