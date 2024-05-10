UAE President commits to invest $10 billion in Pakistan

F.P. Report

ABU DHABI: President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has expressed the commitment to invest ten billion dollars in Pakistan.

He made this commitment during his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi today.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan assured UAE’s support in all circumstances and made commitment of investing ten billion dollars in multiple sectors in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif conveyed gratitude to the UAE leadership for hosting 1.8 million Pakistani diaspora and highlighted Pakistan’s huge human resource potential that could be engaged in multiple sectors.

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss whole gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, economic, social, cultural and defence sectors.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of galvanizing existing cooperation and strengthening strategic partnership including in the field of information technology, renewable energy and tourism.

He highlighted steps taken by the government aimed at ensuring socio-economic stability in the country and building investors’ confidence.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensure meaningful implementation of investment cooperation agreements in the areas of Energy, Port Operations Projects, Wastewater Treatment, Food Security, Logistics, Minerals, and Banking and Financial Services.

Both leaders exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest including regional and global developments.

The Prime Minister reiterated his invitation to the UAE President for an official visit to Pakistan. The UAE President accepted the invitation.

He also offered condolences on the passing away of close family members of Al Nahyan family.

Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi.