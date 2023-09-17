UAE President meets with European Commission President

DUBAI (Arabnews): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two discussed various aspects of cooperation between the UAE and the European Union and explored opportunities for further collaboration.

Al Nahyan and von der Leyen exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments. The two sides discussed the upcoming COP28 climate conference, to be hosted by the UAE later this year.

The importance of strengthening international collaboration to find effective solutions to shared global challenges was also discussed.

The meeting is part of von der Leyen’s visit to the UAE.