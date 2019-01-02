UAE to host Vatican’s Pope Francis in February

ABU DHABI (AA): The Vatican’s Pope Francis is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next month, according to local media reports.

According to The National newspaper, Pope Francis is scheduled to hold a historic Catholic Mass on Feb. 5 at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Around 120,000 people are expected to participate in the event.

Free tickets will reportedly be distributed in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Yemen, with a smaller number of tickets to be made available in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, The National quoted Paul Hinder, Catholic bishop for southern Arabia, as saying.

The pope’s visit reportedly comes at the invitation of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and the Catholic Church in the UAE.