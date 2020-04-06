UGB leader wants fresh IPPs, accord with Qatar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A leading businessman, senior leader of the United Business Group, former ANP senator, Ilyas Ahmad has strongly reacted over statement of Prime Minister Imran Khan about Jahangir Tareen and Khushro Bakhteyar after surfacing of investigation reports regarding flour and sugar crisis.

Bilour in a statement issued here on Monday said if the PM Imran Khan Niazi and his companions didn’t behind the flour and sugar crisis so they should suspend agreements with IPPs and sign fresh deals by holding negotiations in best interest of Pakistan and its people and for the sake of their government prestige. He demanded the details of these agreements should be made public.

“We knew-well that Imran Khan didn’t hold assessment of their blue-eyed and investors and he can never do it”.

However, he said atleast the premier should order for returning of subsidy, which was granted to the sugar mill and amount to be deposited in Corona relief fund.

The UGB leader said the coronavirus is a serious issue, which had adversely damaged economy of the country, while the looters have minted huge money despite the current scenario. He asked to immediate suspend agreement signed between government of Pakistan and Qatar as it is constitutional and legal requirement that to go for fresh negotiations with Qatar.

“If the PM Imran Khan Niazi won’t suspend IPPs and agreement with Qatar, that meant there is something fishy – fishy, and all are looters”, Mr Bilour said. He said that in regime of Imran Niaz, PTI and ministers of his government is a ‘Amazing story of Weird Corruption’, which had raised thousands of questions about their capability and transparency and the nation want to answers of all those questions.