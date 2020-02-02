UK: Man shot by police after stabbing several people

LONDON (AA): A man was reportedly shot dead by British police in South London after stabbing several people on Sunday, according to local media reports.

“A man has been shot by armed officers in Streatham,” Metropolitan Police said on Twitter without revealing further information on the man’s condition.

“At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed. The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related,” said the statement.

The London Ambulance Service also reported it had “a number of resources attending an incident in Streatham High Road.”

The terrorism threat level in the U.K. has been “substantial” since November 2019.