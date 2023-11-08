Ukraine says Kharkiv hit by several Russian missiles

KYIV (AFP) : Several Russian missiles hit the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, wounding one person and damaging residential buildings, Ukrainian authorities said Thursday night.

“The occupiers hit Kharkiv six times,” the head of the regional military administration, Oleg Synegubov, wrote on Telegram, adding that one person had received medical treatment on the spot.

The districts of Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi were hit and residential buildings in the area were damaged, he said.

Initial information suggested the projectiles were S-300 missiles, he added.

The mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, counted “at least five strikes” and one person wounded.

A coal mine in the eastern town of Toretsk was also hit on Thursday afternoon in a separate attack, according to the Ukraine’s energy ministry.

One person working on the site was injured and taken to a hospital, according to the ministry, which reported “significant damage.”