Ukraine war: Same Moscow skyscraper hit in new drone attack

MOSCOW : A skyscraper in Russia’s capital Moscow has been attacked by a drone for the second time in two days, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said.

Several drones were shot down overnight, he said, but “one flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex” that was targeted on Sunday.

The building’s glass facade was damaged but no injuries have been reported.

Russia’s defence ministry blamed Ukraine for the latest attack. Kyiv usually makes no comments on the issue.

It has also not reacted to a Russian statement on Tuesday that three Ukrainian unmanned boats trying to attack Russian naval ships in the Black Sea had been destroyed.

The Moscow mayor said that “glazing was destroyed over 150 sq m”.

Two more Ukrainian drones were shot down by anti-aircraft systems elsewhere in the Moscow region, Russia’s defence ministry said, claiming to have thwarted a Ukrainian “terrorist attack”.

Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was also briefly closed, Russian news agencies reported.

Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of carrying out drone strikes on its territory in recent months, including one on the Kremlin – President Vladimir Putin’s official residence in the capital – back in May.

Although Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for specific incidents, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said attacks on Russian territory are an “inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process”.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

In other developments:

A dormitory was damaged in an overnight Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, says the mayor of the north-eastern Ukrainian city

Six people – including a 10-year-old girl – were killed and 75 injured in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Monday, local officials say

Also on Monday, three people were killed in Ukrainian shelling of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, according to Moscow-installed local officials

courtesy : bbc