United States Central Command and Royal Jordanian Armed Forces Conduct Additional Airdrops of Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: Central Command and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on March 5, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. (Gaza time) to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

The combined, joint operation included U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft and U.S. Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of U.S and Jordanian humanitarian assistance supplies.

U.S. C-130s dropped over 36,800 U.S. and Jordanian meal equivalents in Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid.

The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner nation government efforts to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. We continue planning for follow-on aid delivery missions.

These airdrops are part of a sustained effort to get more aid into Gaza, including by expanding the flow of aid through land corridors.