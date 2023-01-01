Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller has partially accepted the existence of Cypher and has also acknowledged that the U.S had concerns over Imran Khan especially when he (Imran Khan) was sitting with President Putin the same day Russia was attacking Ukraine.

It is pertinent to mention here that a U.S. news media outlet “The Intercept” had earlier today published a story quoting a source from Pakistan that Cypher existed and that US State Department official, Donald Lu had shown US concerns to the Pakistani Ambassador in Washington DC at that time, with regard to the policies of former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

Today was the first time that Matthew Miller used the new diplomatic term “closish” to the reality of Cypher and said that even if Cypher existence was believed; still the US did not have any favorite candidate as the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Matt Lee of the AP (Associated Press) made Matt of US State Department come up with the new term of “closish” to the reality and Matt of AP confronted him that the US has several times in the past toppled governments in different countries because the U.S. had “concerns” with the political leadership of those countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that The Frontier Post has continuously been raising the Cypher issue during press briefings at the US State Deparment since last one year and at one point Matt Miller answered The Frontier Post by saying that he “Matt” needs to hold a banner saying that the US did not topple Imran Khan’s government in Pakistan.

Some analysts in Washington DC sees this as an opportunity for Pakistani decision makers to correct the path it has adopted against Imran Khan. These same analysts also believe that if Pakistani decision makers decide to correct the course it has taken since last one year, then major arrests could start taking place right after the oath taking ceremony of the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan.