US charges four alleged Pakistani nationals

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: United States has charged four alleged Pakistani nationals of smuggling Iranian-made advanced weapons (including critical components for medium-range ballistic missiles (MRBM), anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM), a warhead and propulsion and guidance components) that the Houthis could have used to target American forces.

The operation was conducted in the Arabian Sea on January 11 in which two American Navy SEALs were killed.

Muhammad Pahlawan, Mohammad Mazhar, Ghufran Ullah, and Izhar Muhammad were among the 14 arrested who have been charged with intentionally and unlawfully transporting on board the dhow a warhead and providing materially false information to U.S. Coast Guard officers. “The complaint sends a message that acting as a proxy for the IRGC in an effort to bring harm to U.S. persons overseas will not be tolerated”: US Department of Justice