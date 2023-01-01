US, China, UK remained top 3 destinations of Pakistani exports

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The US remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the eleven months of the current fiscal year (2022-23), followed by China and the UK.

Total exports to the US during July-May (2022-23) were recorded at US$ 5481.385 million as opposed the exports of US$ 6162.991 million during July- May (2021-22), showing a decline of 11.05 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1891.949 million compared to the exports of US$ 2544.418 million last year, showing a decrease of 25.64 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported goods worth US$ 1806.385 million during the months under review against the exports of US$ 2011.859 million during last year, showing a decline of 10.21 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US$ 1488.461 million against US$ 1574.850 million last year, showing a decrease of 5.48 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US$ 1341.359 million opposed US$ 1632.907 million last year.

During July- May (2022-23), the exports to Holland were recorded at US$ 1324.959 million against US$ 1341.035 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US$ 478.342 million against US$494.8585 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at US$ 1052.847 million against the exports of US$ 966.186 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US$ 1270.231 million against US$ 1043.231 million last year.

Whereas, the exports to Bangladesh stood at US$ 709.049 million against US$ 783.574 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the period under review were recorded at US$ 530.213 million against US$ 473.127 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US$ 457.113 million against US$ 376.485 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Turkiye were recorded at US$ 296.618 million during the current year compared to US$ 298.437 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US$ 362.744 million against US$ 379.928 million, and Australia stood at US$ 279.629 million during the current year against US$ 268.041 million during last year. (APP)