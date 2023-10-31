US does not support ceasefire in Gaza

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The US State Department spokesperson, Matthew Miller disagreed with idea of ceasefire in Gaza.

When asked by The Frontier Post that 120 countries recently voted at the United Nations on resolution of holding ceasefire in Gaza and if the United States thought the same. Matthew Miller replied by stating that “no we do not think it’s a good idea because Israel has the right, obligation and responsibility to defend itself.”

Matthew Miller also said that any country if it was attacked and knew that a terrorist organization was sitting across its border to launch new attacks would do the same what Israel is doing.

A journalist from Al Quds news media network asked Matthew Miller about United States not acknowledging the authenticity of the number of children killed since Israel stated its attacks on Gaza. The said journalist informed Miller that Israel has the data of every person in Gaza and that the number of children killed in Gaza can be confirmed from Ministry of Health in Gaza. Miller replied by saying that “every one of them is a tragedy.” It is important to mention here that according to reports from Gaza, so far more than three thousand children have keen killed.

It is pertinent to mention here that both Matthew Miller at US State Department and John Kirby at the White House started their opening remarks at the briefings by talking about the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza. Both the officials highlighted that more than fourth five truck loads of aid entered Gaza and efforts are underway to increase this number.

At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Pierre spoke about rising anti Semitism and anti Islamophobia in America and said that “we can’t stand silent” and assured that the Biden administration will not tolerate such phobias.