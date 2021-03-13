US dollar rebounds with rising US Treasury yields

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: The US dollar bounced back in late trading on Friday as US Treasury yields went up after the release of US economic data and hawkish comments from a Fed official.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.59 percent at 101.6179 in late trading.

In late New York trading, the euro decreased to 1.0999 dollars from 1.1046 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to 1.2414 dollars from 1.2523 US dollars in the previous session.

The US dollar bought 133.7870 Japanese yen, higher than 132.7800 Japanese yen of the previous session.

The US dollar increased to 0.8939 Swiss francs from 0.8882 Swiss francs, and it rose to 1.3360 Canadian dollars from 1.3339 Canadian dollars.