US expresses concern over rise in settler violence in West Bank

WASHINGTON (AA): The US on Thursday expressed concern over the rise in settler violence in West Bank, which is ongoing in parallel with the conflict in Gaza.

“We have made quite clear to the Government of Israel that we are very concerned about settler violence in the West Bank,” the Office of Palestinian Affairs in Jerusalem said on X, reiterating State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller’s Wednesday remarks.

“And we have sent a very clear message to them that it’s unacceptable, it needs to stop, & those responsible for it need to be held accountable.”

Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has surged after Israel launched air and ground attacks on Gaza, in response to the Oct. 7 surprise offensive by Palestinian group Hamas.