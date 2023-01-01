US fails to acknowledge faulty policies in stopping Heroine trade 

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: The US State Department Spokesperson, Matthew Miller simply said “we typically don’t comment on law enforcement matters” when The Frontier Post asked that on one hand the State Department had said more than twenty years ago that notorious Afghan warlord, Rashid Dostum was the biggest Heroine dealer in the world and then few years later, when the US had occupied Afghanistan, the same Rashid Dostum managed to be the Defence Minister of the country.



Matthew Miller: Spokesperson US State Department

Matthew Miller did inform that every year the US government gives more than four million dollars to Pakistan and Afghanistan to combat the menace of narcotics trade. The Frontier Post brought on record that in both Pakistan and Afghanistan, Federal Ministers are nominated and arrested for Heroin trade and few months later those same individuals are released and are made ministers again. The Frontier Post had asked Matthew Miller if the US had any regrets or sees any failures with regard to its past policies in controlling the Heroine trade from Afghanistan and through Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that in yesterday’s press briefing, The Frontier Post had asked Matthew Miller about the amount of responsibility the US takes for the deaths caused by Heroine users in past two decades when the U.S. had occupied Afghanistan and it is Afghanistan which has been producing the largest amount of Heroine in the world since last more than two decades. In his reply, Matthew Miller had replied by saying that the responsibility lies on drug traffickers and not the US government.

The Frontier Post also brought on record with Matthew Miller that Mr John Kirby was asked a similar question by The Frontier Post some eight years ago when the US was still the occupying force in Afghanistan and Mr John Kirby was the US State Department Spokesperson at that time and now he is serving as the Spokesperson of the National Security. It is pertinent to mention here that more than eight years ago The Frontier Post had asked that why the US is unable to stop Heroine trade from Afghanistan and that it was through Heroine trade that more than eight billion dollars were coming to Afghanistan each year through illegal sources and that these figures were provided the US. It is also pertinent to mention here that Mr John Kirby had replied at that time that US was assisting the local formers in Afghanistan to find alternative means of income. It is important to mention that no alternative crop comes near the price which the Afghan farmers receive for their Opium crop and it is Opium that is used to produce Heroine.

The Frontier Post will continue to report on the half hearted efforts by several nations in combatting Heroine trade since past two decades and will play its constructive role in getting the society rid of Heroine menace, which each year causes deaths of thousands in almost every country in the world. Editor