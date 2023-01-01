US President Biden expected to visit Israel on Wednesday: Media reports

JERUSALEM (AA): US President Joe Biden is expected to visit Israel on Wednesday, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

There has been no official confirmation from the White House or the Israeli government regarding Biden’s visit.

On Sunday, the Israeli broadcaster reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended an invitation to the US president to visit Israel in a show of solidarity amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Biden previously visited Israel in July 2022.

In a related development, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Israel on Monday to meet Israeli officials.

Recently, Blinken also visited Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Ten days into the conflict with Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip has continued, with over 1 million people – almost half the total population of Gaza – having been displaced, according to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out, as civilians flee to the south following Israeli warning to evacuate northern areas.The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children.

In Israel, 1,300 have been killed.