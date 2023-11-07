US supports free and fair elections in Pakistan, says US state department

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : The United States has no interest in the candidates but supports free and fair elections in Pakistan “in a way that benefits the people of the country.”

This was stated by State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel while answering a question about political situation in Pakistan in a media briefing on Monday.

Patel was asked about transparency of the elections in Pakistan as many “analysts in Pakistan have their doubts because these elections are happening without the most popular leader, the former prime minister.”

He replied he didn’t “have an assessment on the makeup of candidates or the representation of any specific political party.”

Patel added that “this is for the people of Pakistan to decide. Our focus continues to be on ensuring and supporting that there are free and fair elections that are conducted in a way for the benefit of the Pakistani people.”

It may be recalled that political activity in the country has been gaining momentum for the February 8 general elections as two former ruling parties, the PML-N and the PPP, leaderships become active. The leaders of both the parties had a telephonic conversation and vowed to work for the betterment of the people of Pakistan.

courtesy : dunya news