US wants to see fair and peaceful elections in Pakistan: State Dept

F.P. Report

WASHINGTON : US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller says the United States wants to see free, fair and peaceful elections in Pakistan.

In his media briefing in Washington, Matthew Miller said “we want to see free and fair elections which are conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws, and we don’t support one candidate or party over another in Pakistan or anywhere else in the world.”

Replying to a question regarding PTI founder’s accusations that the United States wanted to establish military bases in Pakistan, Miller said the former prime minister’s accusations were baseless.

“We will continue to support democratic expression and a vibrant democracy in Pakistan,” he said and added that “we want to see those elections in Pakistan conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner that includes freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, and ultimately a full, open, reliable, vibrant democratic process.”

