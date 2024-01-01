USCENTCOM forces shot down aerial vehicles

FP Report

WASHINGTON DC: On Feb. 24 at 11:45 p.m. (Sanaa time), the Iranian-backed Houthis launched one anti-ship ballistic missile likely targeting the M/V Torm Thor, a U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil product tanker in the Gulf of Aden. The missile impacted the water causing no damage or injuries.

Earlier in the evening, at about 9 p.m. (Sanaa time), USCENTCOM forces shot down two one-way attack unmanned aerial vehicles over the southern Red Sea in self-defense. A third UAV crashed from an assessed in-flight failure.

CENTCOM forces identified the UAVs and determined they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the U.S. Navy ships in the region. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.