USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Foreign Office has rejected the US Commission on International Religious Freedom’s report as faulty and non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the report is based on unsubstantiated allegations.

She said Pakistan believes that USCIRF’s annual exercise of designating countries is unwarranted and futile. The futility can be gauged by the fact that since 2020 the US State Department has ignored its recommendations to declare India a country of particular concern. She said this exercise will have more credibility if it were free of double standards and geo political considerations and if it paid increased attention to the glaring rise of Islamophobia.

The spokesperson said such arbitrary designations also undermine the objective of fostering understanding and cooperation which can be achieved through dialogue and constructive engagement.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said no dialogue is taking place with India.

She welcomed the reaffirmation by the OIC for its strong and unequivocal position on Jammu and Kashmir dispute at the recently concluded 15th Islamic summit in the Gambia.

She pointed out that the moot at its final communique reaffirmed unwavering support for and solidarity with the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for realization of their inalienable right to self-determination in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

The spokesperson reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

The spokesperson said Pakistan is concerned about the terror threat it faces from individuals and entities in Afghanistan. She said we have also found evidence that the attack on Chinese engineers in Besham has links with the terrorists currently residing inside the neighboring country. She said the planning of this attack took place in Afghanistan.

She called upon the Afghan authorities to take meaningful and effective against the terrorist groups including the TTP.