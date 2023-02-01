Usman Khawaja charged by ICC over Palestine protest in Perth Test

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Australia’s opening batsman Usman Khawaja was charged by the International Cricket Council for wearing a black armband in solidarity with people of Gaza facing massive bombardment from Israel.

Khwaja was spotted sporting the armband during the first Test of his side against Pakistan in Perth after the ICC barred him from wearing shoes carrying slogans “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on the footwear.

The ICC had warned him of sanction if he wore the shoes, saying all players must first get permission from their home cricket board before displaying any message.

“Usman Khawaja has been charged for breaching Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which can be found on the ICC Playing Conditions page. The sanctions for a breach of the regulations are outlined in Appendix 2,” an ICC spokesperson said.

“Usman displayed a personal message (arm band) during the 1st Test Match against Pakistan without seeking the prior approval of Cricket Australia and the ICC to display it, as required in the regulations for personal messages. This is a breach under the category of an “other breach” and the sanction for a first offence is a reprimand.”

Reports said the cricketer has now filed a formal petition with Cricket Australia seeking permission to wear the armband in second Test against Pakistan.

Khawaja said it was unfair the governing body stepped in to stop him from delivering his message.