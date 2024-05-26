Vessel targeted by ‘missile’ attack off Yemen: security firms

SANAA (Agencies): A missile attack targeted a commercial vessel transiting southwest of Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah without causing any damage or casualties, maritime security firms said on Thursday.

The vessel was “suspiciously approached” 68 nautical miles (125 kilometers) off Hodeidah, Ambrey said, without identifying the ship or the flag that it was flying.

“The vessel had undergone what she described as a ‘missile attack’ at the location,” it added, noting that “no injuries or damages were reported.”

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, run by the Royal Navy, also reported an incident at the same location, with “a missile impacting the water in close proximity” to the ship.

“Vessel and all crew are safe and proceeding to next port of call,” it said in an advisory.

Ambrey separately sent another advisory note after saying a merchant vessel reported a projectile impact on the water approximately 33 nautical miles south of Yemen’s Mocha.

“The projectile reportedly impacted the water 0.2 NM aft of the vessel. 2.5 hours prior another merchant vessel had reported a ‘missile attack’ west of Mocha,” Ambrey added.

The two vessels were transiting at a distance of 2-5 NM from each other during the incidents, it said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis have launched a flurry of attacks against ships since November.

The group, which controls the Yemeni capital Sanaa and much of the country’s Red Sea coast, say their campaign is in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Gaza war.

Their attacks have prompted US and British reprisal strikes and the formation of an international naval coalition to protect the vital trade route.

On Wednesday, US military forces shot down four drones in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

“It was determined these systems presented an imminent threat to US coalition forces, and merchant vessels in the region,” CENTCOM posted on social media platform X.