Video leaks case: ‘Did not apologise to Hareem Shah,’ says Sandal Khattak

PESHAWAR (Monitoring Desk): After being granted bail by a special court in the Hareem Shah video leak case, TikToker Sandal Khattak has refuted the claims of apologising to her rival.

“There is nothing like that, neither I nor any of my family members have apologised [to Shah],” Khattak said in a press conference held at the Peshawar Press Club on Saturday.

Shah had claimed that Khattak apologised to her in relation to the case. Meanwhile, the latter also maintained that allegations made against her by her rival TikToker are false.

Commenting on the investigation being done in the case, the social media influence said nothing was found against her during interrogation following which she received bail.

The TikToker added that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has, however, kept her mobile phone.

She further shared that her friendship with Shah ended long ago when they returned to Pakistan from Dubai.

“She created a lot of issues even in Dubai. Whenever she leaked someone’s videos, my name would come up,” she said.

Khattak said that the TikToker is falsely blaming her for the leaked videos and denied the allegations levelled against herself. “A case is going on in the court in this regard and a different story is going on in the media.”

Responding to a question regarding jail conditions, the social media personality said that it was good and that she also had henna applied.

The FIA, on June 12, arrested Khattak in a case pertaining to fellow TikToker Shah’s video leak. Special Judge Central Islamabad heard the case filed by Shah, during which she and the suspect, Sandal, appeared in the court along with her lawyers.

“Hareem is blackmailing me through indecent photos,” the TikToker had told the court.

Meanwhile, Shah showed the said videos and pictures in the courtroom.

On June 23, a court in Islamabad approved Khattak’s bail, her lawyer had told Geo News.

