F.P. Report

Mansehra: A training workshop was organized in Government Post Graduate College, Mansehra, in connection with the voter awareness campaign for male and female students under the Chirag se Chirag program organized by the Election Commission.

Deputy Director Media Coordination and Outreach Sohail Ahmed and Assistant Director Social Inclusion Syed Aun Ahmed Naqvi informed the students about electoral issues, the participation of youth in the electoral process by the Election Commission of Pakistan and the turnout of voters, especially women, in the upcoming general elections. Made aware of their responsibilities for the increase.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has started a series of workshops in educational institutions with the support of IFES. District Election Commissioner Mansehra Ishaq Khan Marwat, College Principal Professor Dr Riaz Hussain, Professor Owais Hazarvi of English Department, Focal Person Stunt Professor Ijaz Abbasi, Assistant Professor Tawqir Iqbal Lecturer Haider Nisar Swati, Miss Samina Alvi of IFES, Omani students and students. attended in large numbers. The role of students in the election process is very important.

It was told in the session that the process of giving awareness to students about the importance of voting and registration is going on in educational institutions. District Election Commissioner Mansehra said that male and female students should play a full role for the development and prosperity of the country.

He asked the students to support the ongoing campaign of the Election Commission to increase the voter turnout. Said that students can help women and senior citizens through voter awareness campaign in their community. . Deputy Director Media Coordination Sohail Ahmed said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is determined to continue efforts to increase the participation of all deprived sections, including male and female students, in the elections. He further said that the Election Commission is trying to ensure the participation of all sections of the society in the election process. Syed Aun Ahmed Naqvi gave a detailed briefing on behalf of the Election Commission regarding the voter awareness campaign. And told that the campaign will continue with the support of civil society for the awareness of students and other stakeholders in educational institutions.

At the beginning of the session, a polling station was made and a practical demonstration was made for the awareness of the students regarding the election process. The bodies were all interested and asked different questions. Principal of the college. Professor Dr. Riaz Hussain thanked the Election Commission for organizing the workshop, and urged the students to take seriously the task given by the Election Commission to increase the turnout in the election process and play their role.