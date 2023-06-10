Wagner armed mutiny and lesson for the world

Recently, Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin told the media that he had ordered his mercenaries to halt their march on Moscow to avoid shedding Russian blood, while vanguard troops were left just 200 km away from the Russian capital. According to the Russian warlord, his private military has turned its columns around and going back to field camps. The latest development came after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko negotiated with the mercenary boss to stop Wagner’s troop movement. Yevgeny Prigozhin accepted Lukashenko’s offer to halt the Wagner group’s advance to de-escalate the tensions. Earlier, the Warger group took control of a Southern Military District Rostov-on-Don and thousands of group mercenaries were en route to Moscow to topple the Russian military leadership.

The geopolitical and Security situation has deteriorated sharply in the European parts of the Russian Federation over the past few days after the powerful Russian private militia, the Wagner Group announced its disobedience to the Russian Federation and turned its guns toward Kremlin amid ongoing war with Kiyv. The internal armed mutiny and choas not only caused significant challenges for Moscow but cast grave peace and security concerns in the entire Eurasia region. There are grave concerns in the global community regarding the safety and security of Kemlin’s Nuclear Arsenal and heavily loaded nuclear missiles of multiple ranges set on diverse targets in Europe and North America, the accidental use of those Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs) along with scenarios involving taking their control by the non-state actors including the Wagner mercenary group, transnational terrorists as well as Chechen fighters, who presumably have pro-Russia sentiments but pursue entirely different agenda from that of Moscow. Presently, there is a state of emergency, and security forces are on high alert across Russia although road blockage had been removed and the ground defense taken by the Russian military had been eased in Moscow, and other cities after the Wagner Chief called off his military campaign against Kremlin.

The reports suggest that the brawl was in the making over the past months between the Wagner boss and the Russian Ministry of Defense and senior military establishment over certain issues. Yevgeny was annoyed by the misconduct and inappropriate dealing of Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu and Senior Army General, Valery Gerasimov, whom he accused of rank incompetence and of denying Wagner ammunition and support in its battles in Ukraine. The US Intelligence Community (IC) and Putin was aware of the possible coup from his close ally commonly known as Cheff. Currently, serious doubts, insecurity, and uncertainty prevail across Russia, Putin himself is unsure about the future events in his country as well as the reaction of Russia’s enemies including Ukraine, NATO, and the United States. The White House, the Pentagon, and Capitol Hills are being briefed about the recent armed mutiny in Russia, the current situation in that country, and its effects on the security and survival of the Russian Federation. Western strategists are also mulling over future scenarios, Putin’s grip over the country, and state institutions, political, economic, and security challenges confronting the Russian Federation as well as the scopes and opportunities to use those events to the West’s advantage.

In fact, private militaries, security, and lobbying firms are the modern versions of old-aged warlordism, crusader armies, a band of pirates, and religious Jihadist groups who work for money, religious or political motives and blindly obey their owner, commander, cleric, and Political henchman but their actions never enhance the security of a state or political/military objectives of a nation. Rather, such mercenary groups are like pawns, all time available to the highest bidders to hire for rent or otherwise to accomplish the illegal task. Founding or hiring a mercenary group is similar to digging a ditch for oneself and such armed groups had always ended up in their tussle against their creators as LTTE fought back against India, TTP stung back Pakistan, Houthis separated their ways from Iran while Wagner Group attempted to invade Moscow. Meanwhile, the time is not far when Blackwater/Zee raises its concerns against its handlers sitting in Pentagon and Langley any time in the future. Therefore, nations around the globe must resist keeping private armies for the purpose of undertaking illegal businesses and crimes against humanity as snakes always bite their handler in the end.