We are no longer in a position to change captain: Akram

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Former Pakistan fast-bowler Wasim Akram has said that Pakistan should persist with Sarfraz Ahmed as captain, ahead of the 2019 World Cup in England and Wales.

While speaking to media in Karachi, Akram said that time to change captain has passed and also there is no better choice than Sarfraz, currently, for the leadership role.

“We no longer have the time to change captain. Sarfraz is a passionate captain and also there is no alternative choice available,” said Akram.

Akram was not pleased with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s decision to call Sarfraz back home.

“Sarfraz made a mistake but he admitted it and hopefully won’t repeat such a thing in the future,” he said. “Calling him back from the tour is not a good decision.”

While talking about all-rounder Shoaib Malik’s captaincy in the fourth ODI, Akram stressed on the need for long-term decision making rather than the other way round.

“We should focus on long-term policy making rather than short-term,” he said. “Malik captained the side well in the fourth ODI but he has already said that he will retire from ODI cricket after World Cup 2019.”

The legendary left-arm pacer also shared his thoughts on the ongoing ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa — which is currently levelled at 2-2 with the decider scheduled to be played on Wednesday, January 30, in Cape Town.

“I would love to see Pakistan win in the fourth ODI but I won’t be bothered if Pakistan put up a fight and then lose,” he said.

The Karachi Kings President also hoped that the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be a competitive one although he seemed disappointed with the build-up to the tournament.

“PSL4 will be full of good matches but the rhythm in lead up to the event is missing at the moment,” he said. “I believe that the change in PSL management has had an impact in this regard.”