We are not looking for war with Iran: Kirby

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: White House National Security Spokesperson, John Kirby said several times that the U.S. is not looking for war with Iran. He made these comments at the White House Press Briefing room.

John Kirby extended condolences to the family members of the three U.S. servicemen who lost their lives in a drone attack in Jordan yesterday. John Kirby described the loss of U.S. servicemen as most horrific news for any family member to receive and he assured that the thirty injured U.S. soldiers will be provided with the best medical service possible.

John Kirby was asked several times if the U.S. had confirmed reports that Iran was behind the drone attack in Jordan, but a clear answer was not given in this regard citing intelligence reasons. But John Kirby insisted that these attacks were “Iran backed, Tehran backed”.

John Kirby also said several times that U.S. is not looking for war with Iran. At one point a journalist asked what if Iran was looking for war.

Regarding NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenber presence in Washington DC and his meetings with US officials, John Kirby said that he had detailed meetings with the U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and National Security Advisor, Jack Sullivan. These meetings are taking place in the back drop of supporting Ukraine against Russia, John Kirby informed.

John Kirby also commented about several key donor countries to UNRWA, the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, suspending their funding following accusations by Israel that a dozen of its employees were involved in Hamas’s October 7 attack. Kirby said that the U.S. will keep its suspension till the investigations are completed but he did acknowldge that UNRWA played a critical role in providing humanitarian assistance in Gaza.