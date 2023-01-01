Wear watch to use Whatsapp

(Web Desk) – WhatsApp now has an official app available for Wear OS 3, allowing users to conveniently stay connected on their smartwatches. Whether you’re out for a run or find it inconvenient to take out your phone, the Wear OS smartwatch app offers a seamless way to manage your messages.

Here’s a guide on how to use WhatsApp on your smartwatch.

In July 2023, Wear OS 3 users gained access to the WhatsApp app, marking a significant milestone for the messaging service owned by Meta. This move aims to cater to a subset of their extensive monthly active user base.

After nearly a year of beta testing, a more comprehensive version of the app was introduced in May. This version not only enables users to receive message notifications and send quick replies but also allows them to make voice calls and navigate text chats.

To use WhatsApp on your smartwatch, ensure that it is running Wear OS 3 or a later version. Install the app on your Android phone via the Play Store and make sure it is also installed on your watch. Remember, the Wear OS versions of apps on your phone don’t automatically sync to your watch.

Follow these steps to install WhatsApp on your watch:

1. Wake up your watch by pressing the Power button and access the Play Store.

2. Select “Apps on your phone.”

3. Locate WhatsApp and tap “Install.”

4. Ensure your phone and watch are connected, then open WhatsApp on both devices.

5. Your watch will display an eight-character code. Enter this code on the pairing prompt shown on your phone.

Upon launching the app, you’ll find a list of your recent conversations. Select any conversation to enter the chat thread.

At the bottom of the screen, you can respond by tapping the microphone icon for a voice message or the keyboard icon to use Wear OS’s built-in input method.

This allows you to employ a virtual keyboard, insert emojis, utilize Google’s voice-to-text feature, or select a quick reply from the available options.

As for Apple Watch users, there is currently no official WhatsApp app available. While the Wear OS app fills a gap for Android users, Apple Watch users eagerly await the addition of a WhatsApp app to their devices.

However, there is no indication of an upcoming Apple Watch app at this time. Even if one were to be developed, it might take some time. In the meantime, Android and Wear OS users have an advantage over Apple’s ecosystem in terms of WhatsApp functionality. Although lacking iMessage, these users can enjoy a more comprehensive WhatsApp experience.

Interestingly, this development aligns with Adam Mosseri, the head of sister Meta property Instagram, praising Android as a superior mobile operating system compared to iOS.