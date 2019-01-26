WhatsApp to introduce Dark Mode & New Cool features for Android

Monitoring Desk

CALIFORNIA: WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps around the world. The Facebook-owned company, WhatsApp has been working hard to make its app more user-friendly and convenient for its users. Recently, we have come to know that WhatsApp Dark Mode will soon make its way to the users. WABetaInfo has recently posted a concept image of the Dark Mode for WhatsApp For Android. It shows that the rollout now seems imminent.

The Dark mode will use light-colored texts, icons and other UI elements against a dark background. The mode will be quite similar to the ones released for other Apps. This new feature of WhatsApp will not only help in reducing eye fatigue but will also allow the user to sleep better. Furthermore, it also helps extend the battery life of a device with an OLED screen. Let’s have a look at the concept image posted by WABetaInfo.

In addition to the Dark Mode, WhatsApp is also releasing some other cool features that will provide an improved user experience. According to the reports, Whatsapp will incorporate a fingerprint lock mechanism in order to address privacy concerns. After that, you will not have to install lock apps from the play store. Furthermore, the WhatsApp Latest Update is also expected to make it able for you to view videos directly from the notification tray now.

In addition to all this, WhatsApp’s new Consecutive Voice Message feature will also make its way to the Android users. It will automatically play the next message after you finish listening to the first one. The last but not the least will be the capability that will allow the users to search for their favorite Stickers by just keying in the relevant word, making communicating with speakers quick and reliable.

Courtesy: (phoneworld.com.pk)