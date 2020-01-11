Whenever ‘RSS’ genie comes out of bottle, it leads to bloodshed: PM

F.P. Report

Sharing a news story about protests against India’s controversial citizenship laws on his Twitter handle, the prime minister wrote: “It is an ideology based on racial superiority & hatred of Muslims & all minorities. Whenever this genie has come out of the bottle, it has always led to bloodshed.”

“An extremist ideology RSS has taken over a nuclear-armed country of over a billion people. It is an ideology based on racial superiority and hatred of Muslims and all minorities. Whenever this genie has come out of the bottle, it has always led to bloodshed,” the prime minister tweeted.

He said that the crowd scattered and word spread up the street in panic: “Police, police.” While protesters scrambled to flee over the rooftops of the block in old Lucknow, dozens of officers burst in below.

In a statement on the microblogging site on Dec 21, the premier had said: “I have been warning the int[ernational] community of this for some time & am reiterating again: if India does such an operation to divert attention from its domestic chaos plus whip up war hysteria to mobilise Hindu nationalism, Pak will have no option but to give a befitting response.”

He said over the last five years of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, India has been moving towards “Hindu Rashtra with its Hindutva Supremacist fascist ideology.”