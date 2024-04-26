Where we are going today: ‘Tikka Khan’ delicious grilled chicken in Jeddah

Nada Hameed

As soon as you step inside Tikka Khan on Qassem Zeinah Street in Jeddah’s Rawdah district your senses will be treated to the unmistakable aroma of South Asian spices and grilled chicken.

This place specializes in Indian street food, with more than a nod to the classic dish from which it takes its name.

The marinated chicken, infused with a blend of yogurt, cumin, coriander, turmeric, chili powder, garlic and ginger, is grilled or roasted to perfection. Each bite bursts with rich aromatic flavors.

I tried two sandwiches — the tikka khan and the butter khan — and while both were delicious, the former was a clear winner.

The fresh naan bread loaded with succulent grilled chicken was simply delicious. It was also small enough that I was tempted to order a second.

The butter khan — unsurprisingly featuring butter chicken — is available in regular or spicy variations.

All of the wraps are made to order but the service is quick service so you will never have to wait long.

Besides wraps, Tikka Khan serves several other dishes, including tikka fries topped with grilled tandoori chicken and a tasty sauce, a tikka samosa stuffed with meat and served with chutney and tamarind sauce, and tandoori noodles with grilled chicken tikka, vegetables and a special sauce.