Why Qasim Suri should not be tried for violating Constitution, asks CJP Isa

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has summoned former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri in person in the disqualification case against him.

The apex court conducted hearing of a disqualification case against Qasim Suri. A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, heard the case.

During proceedings of the case while addressing the former NA Speaker, CJP Isa observed that Suri availed full term of the assembly after taking stay order in his disqualification case. “Now you are claiming the case had become infructuous. Did you use some unfair means for not getting your case fixed,” asked the CJP.

The CJP further observed that Suri dissolved assembly and became a tool to cause constitutional crisis in the country. Why the apex court should not take action against him for violating the constitution, he asked.

Counsel Naeem Bukhari said the case was clubbed with other cases. The CJP remarked that court would investigate as to why the case was clubbed with other cases and why it was not fixed for hearing for so long.

“The apex court is an institution that belongs to all. If it is ruined, it would be a loss of everyone,” observed the CJP.

If the court was used by someone, it would be rectified, he said.

The apex court then sought report from registrar within three weeks. The court also issued notice to Suri’s opponent Lashkari Raisani.

Later, the Supreme Court summoned Suri in person on next hearing date, directing him to submit reply in court bearing his original signature.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)