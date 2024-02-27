WIBCON 2024 empowers women to ‘Rise in Sync’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The 14th Annual Women in Business & Leadership Conference (WIBCON x RISing 2024), hosted by Pakistan Society for Training and Development (PSTD), brought together a diverse group of professionals on February 20th at the Serena Hotel Islamabad. With the theme “Rise in Sync – Collective Empowerment,” the conference provided a platform for discussing pressing issues faced by women at work and beyond, offering practical solutions for their success. Red Team designed the event.

Engaging Sessions and Insights:

Emcee Xenab Ansari kicked off the event, followed by an opening keynote by Masarrat Misbah, CEO of Depilex Group and founder of the Smile Again Foundation.

A panel discussion featuring corporate champions, Zainab Khan (CEO & Lead Consultant, SeidoHR), Zeeshan Hasib Baig (Country GM, Syngenta), Saima Kamila Khan (Chief Legal Officer, Jazz), Shakeel Ahmad (Sales Director, Nestle) & Mujeeb Zahur (MD, S&P Global) shed light on strategies to achieve inclusivity and bringing transformational change.

Renowned speakers including Nigar Nazar (First Female Cartoonist of the Muslim World), Sobia Amin (Head of B2B Digital Transformation Telenor), Daniela Drageulis (Intercultural Trainer and Consultant, cultural Pathways), Tahira Amjad (Female sales technical Officer, Syngenta Group), Beenish Fatima (SP Officer), Usman Nazir (Director Business Systems & Business Analysis, S&P Global), Maria Saleem (General Manager, Fatima Group) shared their expertise through talks and engaging breakout DEI sessions.

Faiza Imtiaz (Head of Talent, Culture & Inclusion, BAT Pakistan) led a valuable Dare to Dream Workshop along with the following mentors: Nida Tanoli (Group VP People & Organization Expertise, PTCL | Ufone), Farah Sheikh (Head Talent, Learning and Culture, Jazz), Sonia Farooq (CHRO, U Microfinance Bank), Rizwana Halepoto (Head of HR & Admin, Engro Vopak Terminal Limited), Nausheen Akhtar (Head of OD & Talent Management ), Fauzia Ahmad (CHRO, Mari Petroleum Company Ltd.), Marium Qasim (Director/Vice President Academics & International Partnerships, IVY International College, Saira Gabol (Chief Human Resources, Khushaali Bank), Dr. Maha Syed (Chief Executive Officer, Blanchard Pakistan®) and Qasim Hassan (Head of HR, Engro Enfrashare).

Shireen Naqvi (Senior Associate, Carnelian) conducted an amazing workshop on building communities.

Sponsors Drive Success:

WIBCON’s success was made possible by title sponsor Fatima Group, gold sponsor Oil and Gas Development Company, tea sponsor Tapal Tea Pvt Ltd., media partner Dawn Media Group, beverage and snack sponsor Pepsico and support sponsors Beaconhouse School System, Descon, Foodpanda, S&P Global and Syngenta.

Registration Open for Lahore: Interested individuals can register for the upcoming WIBCON conference in Lahore until February 27th, 2024. Visit marketing@pstd.com.pk for more information.