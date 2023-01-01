Women’s political inclusion vital for stable democracy, proactive Parliament: Raja

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf on Wednesday said no society could develop without inclusion and active participation of women in all spheres of life.

The political inclusion of women was imperative for a stable democracy and proactive Parliament as those societies remained backward and underdeveloped where they were not encouraged and promoted, he said while addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day ‘Roundtable of Political Parties on Women’s Manifesto”, organized by the Women Parliamentary Caucus ( WPC) in collaboration with the UN Women.

The NA speaker said the Pakistani women were talented and taking active part in politics. The women parliamentarians had been on the forefront and proactive in the legislative process.

He said the Constitution discouraged gender-based discrimination. He also said that women empowerment should be central goal of manifestos of all political parties. Raja Pervez said stable politics and a strong Parliament were interlinked with political empowerment of women.

“Women comprise more than 50 percent of population and their representation in politics will strengthen the Parliament and democracy,” he added.

He felicitated the organizers on holding a successful roundtable conference and appreciated the consensus evolved on its manifesto. WPC Secretary Shahida Rehmani, in her remarks, said the Caucus had always been at the forefront to legislate for protection of fundamental women’s rights.

She said the political participation of women was vital for the country’s progress and development, and all political parties were in unison to represent women at every political forum. Shahida Rehmani said empowerment of women and ensuring their participation in Next 16th National Assembly was essential for their economic and social empowerment. Freeha Omar, UN Women Representative in Pakistan, said the political participation of women was pivotal for empowering them. She appreciated the support of NA speaker and WPC general secretary for organising a successful conference.

Shaista Pervaiz Malik, ex-WPC general secretary, appreciated the support of Speaker Raja Pervez for always promoting women’s participation in legislative arena. She said all parties would remain committed to their manifesto. Member of the National Assembly Farrukh Khan of PML-Q praised the role of NA speaker and WPC secretary for their role in promoting and supporting the Women Parliamentary Caucus.

She further encouraged the women representatives of all parties to strengthen women around them and upscale them so that they live better lives.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Secretary General Farhatullah Babar said the WPC represented all women across the country. He also stressed on need to include suggestions for political empowerment in the manifestos of all political parties.

He said the women representation should be enhanced in the Parliament, and their general seats should be at least 18 percent.

Ms Bushara Rindh of the Balochistan Awami Party emphasized that the Pakistani women were the most talented in the world.

She said good governance and education for girls was the key to empower women.

Jamal Dawar of the National Democratic Movement stressed on need to organise such conferences at regional and provincial levels. He also highlighted the efforts of his party to empower women locally.

Ms Aysha Syed of the Jamat-e-Islami said Islam, being comprehensive religion, stressed upon ensuring provision of fundamental rights to all humans equally, including women. She also emphasised upon eliminating all kinds of discrimination against women.

Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said the PPP had always been at the forefront to take initiatives for empowering women.

He said the PPP had an honour to have the first woman prime minister, first woman NA speaker, and the first woman deputy speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly. He stressed on women to contest elections on general seats.

The roundtable unanimously adopted the “Women Manifesto” to empower women in all walks of life.

The Manifesto outlined the significance attached with political participation. Representatives of all political parties agree upon to include the agenda of women empowerment in their political manifestos. (APP)