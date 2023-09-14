World facing ‘unprecedented climate emergency’: Brazil’s Lula

NEW DELHI (AFP) : Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told world leaders Saturday the planet was facing an “unprecedented climate emergency” while addressing the G20 Summit in India.

“The lack of commitment to the environment has led us to an unprecedented climate emergency,” said Lula at the two-day meeting in New Delhi. “Droughts, floods, storms and fires are becoming more frequent.”

G20 leaders meet this weekend during what is likely the hottest year in human history, but hopes are slim that the divided grouping can agree ambitious action on the crisis.

Any failure to do so could lower expectations ahead of crucial COP28 climate talks that begin in November in the United Arab Emirates.

In July, G20 energy ministers failed to even mention coal in their final statement, let alone agree a phase down roadmap, and there was no progress on the renewables goal.

G20 countries account for 85 percent of global GDP and a similar amount of global climate warming emissions, making action in the forum crucial to real progress.