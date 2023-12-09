World Human Rights Day-2023

The Human Rights Day was observed by the global community, human rights organizations, governments, and civil society across the globe. World Human Rights Day aims to raise awareness and encourage action to uphold sane human rights values and commitments globally. It is observed annually to commemorate the adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948. The theme for this year’s day is “Freedom, Equality, and Justice for All”.

Historically, the global commitments and values regarding the collective cause of humanity and the universal well-being of mankind have largely met a selective, nonserious, showy attitude from nations across the globe. There are double standards and dual definitions of the same phenomenon relating to different communities and different parts of the world. Due to this selective approach, the freedom struggle to realize the globally recognized right to self-determination of Kashmiris and Palestinians is being termed and dealt with as terrorism while the government regulations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang are being viewed as a human rights issue and state oppression. At the same time, western scholars accuse the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) of gender discrimination and apartheid while Israel and India are given a clean chit for their war atrocities and racial/ religious discrimination and genocide of Palestinians and Kashmiris respectively.

Hence, biased definitions and selective approaches of the world nations have not only complicated global issues but seriously affected the victim communities over the past decades. Whilst, the international commemoration occasions just become ceremonial, worthless, and garish. Interestingly, no nation or community neither ready to acknowledge its moral and social imperfections, or administrative or regulatory flaws nor agree to resolve or mediate them. But, every community each year commemorate great legacies and admire noble cause without implementing them in their nations. Such biased conduct adds to the woes of marginalized communities at the global level rendering civic values irrelevant and trashy.

This International Human Rights Day comes at a crucial time when blatant aggression is currently underway in occupied Palestine, and the advocates of human rights and democracy stand exposed due to their unwavering support for the aggressor and undying opposition to the ceasefire. Currently, the Jewish state is committing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people, while the global community is playing the role of a silent spectator amid the UN’s importance and failure in holding Israel accountable for its war crimes against humanity and besiege of Gaza. Meanwhile, the Human Rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Myanmar, India, and other parts of the world equally merit the attention of the international community to hold those nations accountable for unleashing a reign of terror against their minorities and indigenous people in those territories. Similarly, western nations also need to address rising hate crimes and racism against immigrants along with taking stringent measures to curb repeating incidents of Islamophobia instead of accusing other countries of similar crimes.

The current year’s Human Rights Day theme is Freedom, Equality, and Justice. There is a dire need to promote and raise awareness about human rights issues and to advocate for the rights and dignity of all individuals in this world. Whereas, nations around the globe must take decisive steps to provide an enabling environment and equal opportunities to all minority groups, so they enjoy equal citizenry rights and thrive like first-class citizens in their countries.