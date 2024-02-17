Yemeni armed forces carried out targeting operation against British oil ship

FP Report

YEMEN: The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a targeting operation against a British oil ship “Pollux” in the Red Sea with a large number of suitable naval missiles, and the hit was accurate and direct, thanks to God.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm the continuation of their military operations in the Red and Arab Bahrain against Israeli shipping or heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.

The Yemeni armed forces will not hesitate to implement and expand their military operations in defense of dear Yemen and in confirmation of continued practical solidarity with the Palestinian people.

God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper

Long live Yemen, free, dear and independent

Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation.