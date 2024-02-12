Yemeni Armed Forces target American ship “Star Iris” in Red Sea

SANAA (Army21ye):‏ A statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

God Almighty said: (Those who believe fight in the way of God, and those who disbelieve fight in the way of the tyrant, so fight the friends of Satan. Indeed, the plot of Satan is weak.) God Almighty has spoken the truth.

A victory for the oppression of the Palestinian people and ensuring a response to the American-British aggression against our country.

The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted the American ship “Star Iris” in the Red Sea with a number of suitable naval missiles, and the hit was accurate and direct, thanks to God.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, in response to their religious, moral and humanitarian duty, will continue to implement the decision to prevent Israeli navigation or navigation to the occupied ports of Palestine in the Red and Arab Seas until the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted. They will not hesitate, with the help of God Almighty, to carry out more operations in response to The Zionist crimes against our brothers in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the ongoing American-British aggression against our dear country.

God is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs, the best protector, and the best helper

Long live Yemen, free, dear and independent

Victory belongs to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation