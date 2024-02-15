Yemeni armed forces target number of American warships in Red Sea

FP Report

YEMEN: The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeted the American ship “TORM THOR” in the Gulf of Aden, with a number of appropriate naval missiles.

The Air Force also targeted a number of American warships in the Red Sea with a number of UAVs.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that they will confront the American-British escalation with more qualitative military operations against all hostile targets in the Red and Arab Seas in defense of our country, our people and our nation.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, along with all the great Yemeni people, persist in upholding their religious, moral and humanitarian duties towards the Palestinian people, and their military operations will not stop unless the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.