10 Taliban, Daesh insurgents killed in Afghan strikes

FARAH (TOLONews): At least 10 Taliban and Daesh insurgents were killed during Afghan air strikes in different parts of the country.

During an air strike in Bakwa district of Farah province at least three insurgents were killed and five others were wounded, the Ministry of Defense said.

During the air strike a drug factory was destroyed, the MoD said.

In a sperate air strike in Nangarhar province three Daesh militants were also killed.

Ministry of Defense said that the strike was conducted in Haska Mena and Achin districts of Nangarhar province.

The ministry said that in another air strike in Chapa Dara district of Kunar province two Daesh militants were killed and two others were wounded.

The ministry did not provide more details about the strikes.