2018 is the year of “Change”, says Imran

F.P. Report

SARGODHA: “2018 is the year of “Change”, party workers must get ready for upcoming elections to chase away the candidates of league of looters and plunderers”, said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan addressing to the exuberant Sargodha Workers Convention on Tuesday.

Reiterating his resolve to fight corruption, he stated that prosperity and stability of the country depends upon abridging the politics of oppression and corruption. Making trenchant criticism on the ruling elite, Chairman PTI stated that corruption of Zardaris and Sharifs over decades has crippled this country economically. He went on adding that it is utterly shameful that these crooks attacked and intimidated state institutions in a bid to stop them from performing their constitutional duties. In order to save their ill-gotten wealth, they strived hard to instigate anarchy in the country”, said Chairman PTI.

Chairman PTI while addressing jubilant workers convention vowed to rein in the corrupt lot and also resolved to not allow Sharifs and cronies to escape without facing accountability for their decades long financial misdoings. “They are answerable for the miseries this nation has faced and we will make them return every single penny they have looted from this country”, marked PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Lauding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government he said that PTI-led KP government’s performance has been acknowledged globally. The tide of change that emerged from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will sweep Punjab and other provinces, he said adding that 2018 is the year of “Change”, party workers must get ready for upcoming elections to chase away the candidates of league of looters and plunderers.

